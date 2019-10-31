Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.04, 3,513,720 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,754,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.17.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $566.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.20, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 47.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,065,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,400 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 64.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,150,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 107.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,972,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 61,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 396,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.