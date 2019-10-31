Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Update

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TDY opened at $336.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $189.35 and a 1-year high of $336.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total value of $1,818,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,202.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,191 shares of company stock worth $9,939,805. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,703,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

