Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TFX traded up $17.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.41. 524,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $373.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.93.

In other Teleflex news, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total transaction of $731,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,972.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total transaction of $72,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,443,419. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

