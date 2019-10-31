Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Trading 5.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) traded up 5.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $354.23 and last traded at $347.41, 524,237 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 319,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.84.

The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.00.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $72,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $337,952.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total transaction of $731,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,972.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,443,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,139,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 162.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 423.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,466,000 after acquiring an additional 118,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.93.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

