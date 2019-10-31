Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

TNAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Salman Dhanani sold 308,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $3,087,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,082. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telenav by 1,392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNAV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 215,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,479. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $225.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Research analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

