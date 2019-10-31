Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.30

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 176047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $30,991.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $169,956.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,098 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,322,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,277,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

