Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.72

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.72 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 252256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.55).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $105.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.90.

In related news, insider Bruce Weatherill acquired 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £26,294.24 ($34,358.08).

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

