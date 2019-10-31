Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.43. 162,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,855. Tennant has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. Tennant had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tennant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,700,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $114,656.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,650.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,861. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

