TERA Price Tops $0.0058 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. TERA has a market cap of $4.92 million and $732,726.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. During the last week, TERA has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00217448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.01405014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00115658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

