Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.54.

Terex stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,097. Terex has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,999,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 21,369.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,558,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 23.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,101,000 after purchasing an additional 481,032 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

