Tetragon Financial Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.19 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TFG remained flat at $GBX 12.38 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday. 6,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315. Tetragon Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.41 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 23.69 ($0.31). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.54.

