Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Trading Up 20.2% Following Strong Earnings

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was up 20.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $61.24 and last traded at $60.31, approximately 5,185,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 939,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $52.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

