Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 734,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 447,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $13.00 price target on Textainer Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $12.00 price target on Textainer Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Textainer Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 97,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.29. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $155.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

