TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Several research firms recently commented on TFSL. ValuEngine cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other TFS Financial news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $237,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

