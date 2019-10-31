The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,967,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,200,434. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

