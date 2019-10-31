The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group updated its FY19 guidance to $2.24-2.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.22-2.30 EPS.

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 463,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,247. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

