The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The Medicines by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Medicines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Medicines alerts:

In other The Medicines news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDCO traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,657. The Medicines Company has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Medicines from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $90.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.