The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

MDCO stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,958. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.91.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $48.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

