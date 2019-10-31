The Yield Growth (CNSX:BOSS) Trading 10.5% Higher

The Yield Growth Corp. (CNSX:BOSS) shares traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, 258,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on The Yield Growth from $0.55 to $0.48 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get The Yield Growth alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28.

About The Yield Growth (CNSX:BOSS)

The Yield Growth Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells of wellness products. The company offers cosmetic and therapeutic products made of cannabis sativa hemp root oil and essential oils; and an anti-aging serum and a lip balm under the Urban Juve brand. It also provides massage and body oils, face mists, moisturizers, deodorants, and topical creams for acute and chronic pain.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Yield Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Yield Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.