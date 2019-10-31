Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 538,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,475. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $71.28.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,572,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,691 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,738,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 487,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,453,000 after acquiring an additional 260,958 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 798,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 241,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.