Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Shares Gap Down to $1.70

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.70. Tile Shop shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 3,047,536 shares changing hands.

TTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tile Shop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.99 million. Tile Shop had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 96,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,316,904 shares of company stock worth $3,779,303. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $40,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $74,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 32.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTS)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

