Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to announce $154.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.31 million and the highest is $155.90 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $146.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $625.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.56 million to $626.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $657.24 million, with estimates ranging from $646.11 million to $664.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 578,300 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 520,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

