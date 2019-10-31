Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR) rose 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 47,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 32,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $6.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

