TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12,803.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. 1,661,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

