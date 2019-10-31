Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,429 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,619,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $53.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

