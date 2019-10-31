Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 218 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.81 on Thursday, reaching $340.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,987. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.97.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

