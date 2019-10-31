Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 382 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.34. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.