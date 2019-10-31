Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $383,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 36,563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after buying an additional 784,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $286.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.94 and its 200 day moving average is $326.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.54.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.