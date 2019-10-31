Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $434,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 41.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,605. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

