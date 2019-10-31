Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.99

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $87.66, with a volume of 1483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.09.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 274.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.