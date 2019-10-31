Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Down 17.1%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares traded down 17.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29, 999,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 795,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.