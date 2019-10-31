Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 1,032.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 341,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 311,601 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Toro by 6,531.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth $17,909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 82.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,952.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,680 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,825,905. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.33 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

