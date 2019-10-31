Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nomura raised shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $209.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.71. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $289.51.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.64, for a total transaction of $562,574.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,646.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.13, for a total transaction of $300,241.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,446 shares of company stock worth $113,996,287. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

