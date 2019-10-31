Traders Purchase High Volume of New York Community Bancorp Put Options (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,518 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,082% compared to the average daily volume of 213 put options.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 112,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,987. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $13.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

