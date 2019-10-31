Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mattel Call Options (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,405 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,820% compared to the typical daily volume of 594 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 85.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 361.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Mattel by 104.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

MAT opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

