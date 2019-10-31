Tradition Asset Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,245. The stock has a market cap of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $238.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

