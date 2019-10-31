Tradition Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.2% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 996.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $879,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 126.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,163 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,384. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,548,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,182,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

