Tradition Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.68. 3,471,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,105. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.