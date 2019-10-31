Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,324.30

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,324.30 and traded as high as $1,455.00. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $1,435.50, with a volume of 198,471 shares trading hands.

TPK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,434.22 ($18.74).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,370.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,324.30.

In other news, insider John Rogers bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £575.96 ($752.59).

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.