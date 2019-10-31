Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading 4% Higher

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 52,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 98,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Treasury Metals Company Profile (TSE:TML)

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.