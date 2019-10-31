TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.33

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 84555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 307,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.