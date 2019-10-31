TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Insider Fisher Steven Buys 50,000 Shares

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) insider Fisher Steven purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00.

TRS opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. TriMas Corp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.