Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,725,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,931% from the previous session’s volume of 380,311 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45.

Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Merger during the third quarter worth about $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trinity Merger by 18.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Trinity Merger by 1,837.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

