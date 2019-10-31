Triumph Group (TGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.78. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

