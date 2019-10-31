Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trueblue by 1,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 182,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue during the 2nd quarter worth $3,685,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Trueblue by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,086,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trueblue by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 105,204 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trueblue by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,221,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 90,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $949.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Trueblue Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $136,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

