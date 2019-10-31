Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-612 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.49 million.

Shares of Trueblue stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,286. The company has a market cap of $908.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Trueblue in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $136,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.