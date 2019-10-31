Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 144,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 159,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 49,423,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,264,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $281.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

