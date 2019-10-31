Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after buying an additional 6,648,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after buying an additional 2,497,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.53. 19,226,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,743,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,822 shares of company stock worth $752,845. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

