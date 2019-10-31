Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

