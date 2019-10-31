Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

ABT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.61. 4,614,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.